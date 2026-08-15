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Residential properties for sale in Ignalinos seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Pasvogine, Lithuania
House
Pasvogine, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique homestead is being sold around the forest. 1,9 ha of plot registered 4 buildings. N…
$28,983
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House in Melninkai, Lithuania
House
Melninkai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
DESCRIPTION Ignalina is a land, famous for many lakes, forests, tourism and quiet recreatio…
$42,480
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