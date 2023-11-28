Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Kalviske, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kalviske, Lithuania
€91,800
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068960090 egidijus.vaitilavicius@capital.lt
Plot of land in Prutele, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prutele, Lithuania
PDO SKLYP / SODY FOR EXPLANATORY PRIVACY, ROOMS AND EXCLUSIVE SKLYPE IS THE DVIOUS STATIC P…
€118,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060122201 ligitas.bernatavicius@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Stripeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stripeikiai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF HA LAND IN PIGNAL IN A PAY WITH A VALUAL CHAIN OF LAW. The plot is found near the …
€92,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067014116 sergej.borisov@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Palaukoja, Lithuania
Plot of land
Palaukoja, Lithuania
A plot of 4.40 hectares of agricultural land with a residential house in Ignalina r. self., …
€36,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065535771 marija.lebedziuviene@capital.lt
Plot of land in Kamuntavas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kamuntavas, Lithuania
SELLOW SUMMARY FOR YOUR HIGH PROJECT IN SOMEONEY! In a quiet, natural settlement. Neighbors …
€14,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068257784 linas.valiuskevicius@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Navikai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Navikai, Lithuania
€25,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064921068 marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
