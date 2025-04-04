Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Ignalinos miesto seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Ignalinos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Ignalina, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ignalina, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/2
Exceptional "Reed" project by the lake in Ignalina. Full installation A ++ class studio -typ…
$125,559
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ignalinos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes