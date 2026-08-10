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Houses for sale in Gudeliu seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Gudeliai, Lithuania
House
Gudeliai, Lithuania
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 2
The Gudelius Manor Building is sold.. The building needs repairs. A plot formed near the bui…
$11,593
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