Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Grendaves seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Grendaves seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House with Furnace heating in Antakalnis, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Antakalnis, Lithuania
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
SODY FOR POILS COMMPLEKSE "ECO RESORT TRAKES" ANT WHITE ECJER CRANTS This is the only recre…
€210,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Grendave, Lithuania
House
Grendave, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
Fully equipped and functional 77.33 sqm for sale. house with 30 аre plot of land in the Trak…
€139,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Grendaves seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir