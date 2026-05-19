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Houses with garage for sale in Ginkunu seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Ginkunai, Lithuania
House
Ginkunai, Lithuania
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending SPACE 4 MIEGROUS HOUSEHOLDS WITH A MAXIMUM BLOCK OF 24,03 A, COUNTRY OF NORTH MIESTO…
$283,604
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