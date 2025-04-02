Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Gelvonu seniunija, Lithuania

House in Cegelne, Lithuania
House
Cegelne, Lithuania
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale spacious, as much as 300.60 sq. M. m house, Širvintos r. sav., Bagaslaviškis, Klevų…
$52,348
