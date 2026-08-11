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Houses for sale in Gelvonu seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Mikalajunai, Lithuania
House
Mikalajunai, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Širvintų r. sav., Gelvonai, Mikalajūnų str. 19 part of the house sold (124,93 sq. m.). Price…
$13,989
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