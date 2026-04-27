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Apartments for sale in Gelvonu seniunija, Lithuania

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3 room apartment in Gelvonai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Gelvonai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
Gelvonų mslt., Širvintų r. has been sold renovated 65,76 sq. m. 3-room apartment. PRINCIPLE…
$82,454
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