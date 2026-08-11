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Residential properties for sale in Gelvonu seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Gelvonai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Gelvonai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
Gelvonų mslt., Širvintų r. has been sold renovated 65,76 sq. m. 3-room apartment. PRINCIPLE…
$82,454
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House in Mikalajunai, Lithuania
House
Mikalajunai, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Širvintų r. sav., Gelvonai, Mikalajūnų str. 19 part of the house sold (124,93 sq. m.). Price…
$13,989
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