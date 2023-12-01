Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Gelgaudiskio seniunija

Lands for sale in Gelgaudiskio seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Narkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Narkunai, Lithuania
€32,500
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Narkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Narkunai, Lithuania
4.9 HA, LIST OF FOREST AGRICULTURAL CHECKING. SKLYPAS RANDASES THE WAY. FILLION SOME. HEATER…
€25,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir