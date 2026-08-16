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Residential properties for sale in Garliavos seniunija, Lithuania

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Garliava
5
5 properties total found
House in Garliava, Lithuania
House
Garliava, Lithuania
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
The wooden house is sold in a quiet and comfortable place in Garliava. The house is right to…
$184,932
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House in Garliava, Lithuania
House
Garliava, Lithuania
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
A very well-designed house with a well-kept 14-acre plot is for sale in the town of Garliava…
$300,260
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House in Garliava, Lithuania
House
Garliava, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
SLAUGHTER WITH HOUSEHOLD GASTRO - PUKI PLACE FOR NEW START A 71,49 sq. m brick house with 7…
$81,469
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
House in Garliava, Lithuania
House
Garliava, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
A dwelling house with a plot of 16.31 a. Mažeikiai district Vytauto g. 26 in the very center…
$21,038
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House in Garliava, Lithuania
House
Garliava, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold A + CLASS, DO NOT LIVE 4 CAMERA CODES IN ROMANS, LIEPAS G. Newly equipped, A + energy …
$344,181
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Property types in Garliavos seniunija

houses

Properties features in Garliavos seniunija, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
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