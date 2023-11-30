Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Garliavos apylinkiu seniunija

Lands for sale in Garliavos apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Rinkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rinkunai, Lithuania
€37,500
Plot of land in Jurginiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jurginiskiai, Lithuania
€135,000
Plot of land in Karkazai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karkazai, Lithuania
SELDING DIDELI HOME MANAGEMENTS IN GARLIA TERRITORY AND INFRASTRUCTURE EXCLUDED -----------…
€30,000
Plot of land in Karkazai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karkazai, Lithuania
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE 27 ARS SECTION WITH THE STATY PERMISSION TO SHARE CLASSIC 159.88 KV.M. FO…
€45,000
Plot of land in Stanaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stanaiciai, Lithuania
€22,990
Plot of land in Rinkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Plot for sale in Kaunas R., Newodis, which borders the prestigious Klebnish district. Only 3…
€60,000
Plot of land in Rinkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Plot for sale General information: • Location – Valley Street 40, St. John's second villag…
€42,999
Plot of land in Karkazai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karkazai, Lithuania
HOME MANAGEMENT SUMMASIVE IS SELLOW IN THE VARLUVO! PUTURE TO EXCLUSIVE THE HIGH PROJECT! A…
€45,000
Plot of land in Karkazai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karkazai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF THE SELLOW WITH AFFALTED PRIVACY IN NEW TIME NEVERONYSE! A cold, quiet place. No c…
€17,000
Plot of land in Juraitiske, Lithuania
Plot of land
Juraitiske, Lithuania
POINT IMAGED IN THE PROJECT PROCEDURE! NOT IN THE CODES! The last plot in the residential a…
€22,000
Plot of land in Rinkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rinkunai, Lithuania
5,5673 ha plot for sale in Garliava sen. Kaunas district. Hangover. a plot of commercial la…
€700,000
Plot of land in Seniava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Seniava, Lithuania
€59,999
Plot of land in Rinkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rinkunai, Lithuania
€25,900
