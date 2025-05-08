Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Garliavos apylinkiu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Garliavos apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Karkazai, Lithuania
House
Karkazai, Lithuania
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
It is possible to renew this house from APVA (www.apvis.apva.lt) to 14 500 euros. We help to…
$191,839
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Garliavos apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go