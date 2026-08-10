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Houses for sale in Garliavos apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

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6 properties total found
House in Ireniskiai, Lithuania
House
Ireniskiai, Lithuania
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
FOR SALE 4 BLOCKED BRICK SINGLE-STOREY HOUSES IN IRENIŠKE, ONE-STOREY HOUSES QUARTER, CITY C…
$247,243
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE MODERNUS A + + CLASS COLORATED 132 KV.M. NAMAS ALEKSOTE One house has 5-7 ares of land…
$288,667
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House in Jonuciai II, Lithuania
House
Jonuciai II, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE QUALITY INSTALLATION A + ENERGY CLASSES IN THE WHITE AND FORMER TECHNIQUES 'PRICE! = = …
$410,238
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TekceTekce
House in Naugardiske, Lithuania
House
Naugardiske, Lithuania
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT TO THE HOUSEHOLD USEFUL USEFFICIENTS WITH SKIN 19,24 DECEMBER GENERAL: > Address: Garli…
$288,667
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House in Seniava, Lithuania
House
Seniava, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
A + + class sold in a cozy block LOWER INSTALLATED COTHAGE, 103 sq.m, with 3.2 bar plot. Boo…
$324,695
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House in Teleiciai, Lithuania
House
Teleiciai, Lithuania
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE PRABAGUS NAMAS, PUKIA LOCACIA! YOUR HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD ENVIRONMENT!!! DVI THERASES, LI…
$576,648
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