Houses for sale in Garliavos apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

16 properties total found
House with Furnace heating in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
A LIVING HOUSE WITH A SKLYP 16.31 a.m. LITTLE RAJ. IN EVERY VYTAUTO G. 26 in the very center…
€21,000
House with Furnace heating in Stanaiciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Stanaiciai, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
€49,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
CLASS COTED FOR THE ERVUS, 180 KV.M, WITH 4.25 AREA LAND SKLYPU, VYTAUTO PROSPECT, GARLIA! G…
€189,999
House with balcony, with garage, with internet in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with internet
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
€199,900
House with paved road in Stanaiciai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Stanaiciai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUALS, FULL EQUIPMENT IN STANES, CANUN RAJONE. POSSIBILITY TO PREPARE 2 A…
€147,000
House with paved road in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Individual A++ house for sale St. John's II k. Elnio g. Your new home St. John's II. will gi…
€173,000
House with balcony, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 1
PROBANGI SODYBA NATURAL IN THE OAZINE! LOSS TVENKINES WATER PRAMOGOMS! ERDVUS SKLYP, NET 72 …
€399,999
House with central heating in Karkazai, Lithuania
House with central heating
Karkazai, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF HOME, BALTARAGIO G., ROOM, KAUN 3 rooms for sale 64.65 sqm part of the house with a…
€86,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
€217,000
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in Garlava Workers' g., place quiet, good neighborhood. _____________________…
€159,000
House with paved road, with gas heating in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 261 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale Jonuš II k. Tauro g. Your bustling home will give you comfort, as the infrast…
€259,000
House with central heating in Karkazai, Lithuania
House with central heating
Karkazai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
House overlooking the Jiesia Mound! Just 5 km from p/c Acropolis! HOME DESCRIPTION: . Hous…
€75,000
House with Furnace heating in Grabava, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Grabava, Lithuania
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
€105,000
House in Karkazai, Lithuania
House
Karkazai, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
SELDING EXCLUSIVE, MODERNAUS DESIGN HOME IN RINGAUDS. _____________________________________…
€220,000
House with gas heating in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
€115,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Karkazai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Karkazai, Lithuania
Area 676 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE PRESENTIAL WOOD AREA, FREDA, HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 26 AR SCULES! FUNCTIONAL EXPLANATOR…
€750,000
Properties features in Garliavos apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

