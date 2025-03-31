Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Erzvilko seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Erzvilko seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Lendryne, Lithuania
House
Lendryne, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF A HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE CENTER OF ERŽVIK - 3-ROOM APARTMENT!! ----------------------…
$16,311
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Erzvilko seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes