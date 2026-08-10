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Residential properties for sale in Erzvilko seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Kartupiai, Lithuania
House
Kartupiai, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Libiškiai - village in Jurbarkas district municipality, near the road 198 Jurbarkas- Scouts,…
$162,302
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House in Erzvilkas, Lithuania
House
Erzvilkas, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
JURBARKA DISTRICT, ERŽVIK TOWN, SALTUONA STREET, 1-FLOOR HOUSE WITH ATTIC FOR SALE!! -----…
$20,514
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Properties features in Erzvilko seniunija, Lithuania

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