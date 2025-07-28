Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Endriejavo seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Endriejavo seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Pyktiske, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Pyktiske, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
2 rooms apartment for sale in Endrijave, Klaipeda district - a great opportunity to create y…
$29,418
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Endriejavo seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go