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Residential properties for sale in Endriejavo seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
House in Pyktiske, Lithuania
House
Pyktiske, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Endriejavas municipality, Liepų street 26. A homestead for sal…
$27,719
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Properties features in Endriejavo seniunija, Lithuania

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