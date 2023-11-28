Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Elektrenu seniunija

Lands for sale in Elektrenu seniunija, Lithuania

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Elektrenai, Lithuania
EXCLUDED SODY ALL COUNTRY TRAKES Homestead for sale on a scenic 3.32-hectare plot near Lake…
€230,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068586389 vaida.verseckiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Elektrenai, Lithuania
INDICATED RECREATIVE LAST SECTION COUNTRY A GAL ECJER WITH FOREST, LDC LIBER WITH THE ECJER!…
€15,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060499665 artur.bogdevic@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Streipunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Streipunai, Lithuania
SELDING HOUSE MANAGEMENT DVARO G. 59, VILLKABAL K., ELECTRIC WEEK. Are you dreaming of creat…
€40,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065444445 marija.damaseviciute@capital.lt
Plot of land in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Elektrenai, Lithuania
9.6 ha agricultural plot for sale in Eitulia, Electroven self. GENERAL INFORMATION ● Plot …
€28,800
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068741112 arturas.zalkauskas@capital.lt
Plot of land in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
A 1.6-hectare plot with the lake shore of the Electroins is for sale. Strapers k. GENERAL I…
€16,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068373449 simonas.slukinas@capital.lt
Plot of land in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Elektrenai, Lithuania
INDICATE FOR TRAKES, IMAGE AND RAMIO IN PLACE For many years, cultivated and maintained ho…
€150,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064712580 agne.masloviene@capital.lt
Plot of land in Abromiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Abromiskes, Lithuania
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT IN ELECTRICIP. Next to the plot - all city communications:…
€28,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061131273 zinaida.einoriene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
2.09 ha agricultural plot for sale in the Pyrenees self, in the village of Belez. GENERAL …
€16,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061817321 ricardas.nosevicius@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Geibonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Geibonys, Lithuania
€31,200
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060566123 robert.safranovic@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€9,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
868678264 lilija.balaisiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
968.49 A COMMERCIAL LAST SECTION OF ELECTRIC ELECTRICITY WEEK, TARP GRIGIC AND GOD The plot …
€690,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
868678264 lilija.balaisiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
SELLOW OF PLOT 153 A AGRICULTURAL LAST IN STRATEGIC GOOD PLACE IN THE GOOD PLACE OF ELECTRIC…
€29,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
868678264 lilija.balaisiene@capitalrealty.com
