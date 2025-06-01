Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Elektrenu seniunija, Lithuania

Elektrenai
6 properties total found
Commercial property 87 m² in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Commercial property 87 m²
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
DESIRING TO APPLY COMMERCIAL ALLOWANCES TO ELECTRICITY MIESTO CENTRE 102.38 kv / m with a s…
$262,129
Commercial property 69 m² in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Commercial property 69 m²
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
DESIRING TO APPLY COMMERCIAL ALLOWANCES TO ELECTRICITY MIESTO CENTRE Rooms with separate en…
$211,492
Commercial property 63 m² in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Commercial property 63 m²
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
DESIRING TO APPLY COMMERCIAL ALLOWANCES TO ELECTRICITY MIESTO CENTRE With a separate entran…
$193,747
Commercial property 52 m² in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Commercial property 52 m²
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
DESIRING TO APPLY COMMERCIAL ALLOWANCES TO ELECTRICITY MIESTO CENTRE Rooms with separate en…
$165,654
Commercial property 102 m² in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Commercial property 102 m²
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
THE ELECTRICITY MIESTO CENTRE WAS SAID 102.38 kv / m with a separate entrance. It's a solid…
$247,160
Commercial property 52 m² in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Commercial property 52 m²
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
==================== "Kranto apartamentai" - newly built apartments and commercial premises…
$165,654
