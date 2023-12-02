Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Dukstu seniunija

Lands for sale in Dukstu seniunija, Lithuania

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Karmazinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karmazinai, Lithuania
€69,500
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Karmazinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karmazinai, Lithuania
Oil 1st g. 17, Antakallin, Dashes old, Vilnius r. self. sold next to the forest plot 6.06 a.…
€9,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Karmazinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karmazinai, Lithuania
€14,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Europa, Lithuania
Plot of land
Europa, Lithuania
In the Vilnius district, in the European village, a 36 a plot of 297 sq. M. m area productio…
€35,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Dukstos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dukstos, Lithuania
In a picturesque location, a 21.34-acre home estate destination plot with built-in foundatio…
€44,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Karmazinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karmazinai, Lithuania
In a picturesque location, a 93-acre agricultural plot is sold near the Carmazin cognitive t…
€44,500
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Airenai I, Lithuania
Plot of land
Airenai I, Lithuania
€28,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Babrukiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Babrukiskes, Lithuania
€8,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Dukstos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dukstos, Lithuania
SELLOW HOUSE SOUTHS COUNTRY REGIONAL PARTS OF BERKES! PRICE FOR ARA 1500EUR NATTA, GRYN OR…
€26,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir