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Сommercial property in Dukstu seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 297 m² in Europa, Lithuania
Commercial property 297 m²
Europa, Lithuania
Area 297 m²
Floor 1
A building with a land plot of 297 sq. m is sold in Vilnius district, the European village. …
$34,779
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