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Residential properties for sale in Dukstu seniunija, Lithuania

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houses
8
8 properties total found
House in Tintiniskes, Lithuania
House
Tintiniskes, Lithuania
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE MODERNUS HOUSEHOLD IN THE BASIS OF NATURE!!!! Valley Street 21 house is a combination …
$405,756
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House in Tintiniskes, Lithuania
House
Tintiniskes, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE MODERNUS HOUSEHOLD IN THE BASIS OF NATURE!!!! Valley Street 19 house is an exclusive, …
$405,756
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House in Tintiniskes, Lithuania
House
Tintiniskes, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE MODERNUS HOUSEHOLD IN THE BASIS OF NATURE!!!! Valley Street 19 house is an exclusive, …
$405,756
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
House in Tintiniskes, Lithuania
House
Tintiniskes, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE MODERNUS HOUSEHOLD IN THE BASIS OF NATURE!!!! Valley Street 21 house is a combination …
$483,505
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House in Brinkiskes, Lithuania
House
Brinkiskes, Lithuania
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 2
OF WHICH: QUALIFYING TIER 1 CAPITAL UNIKALUS / ERDVUS 283 sq.m. NAM VILNIUS PATH WITH BUILDI…
$904,359
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House in Tintiniskes, Lithuania
House
Tintiniskes, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE MODERNUS HOUSEHOLD IN THE BASIS OF NATURE!!!! Valley Street 19 house is an exclusive, …
$481,467
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TekceTekce
House in Verksionys, Lithuania
House
Verksionys, Lithuania
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSEHOLD RECEIVING TO THE EXTERNAL MAXIMUM SPACE OF THE HOUSEHOLD, AND TO THE HOUSEHOLD NA…
$457,925
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House in Brinkiskes, Lithuania
House
Brinkiskes, Lithuania
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
ELVUUS, LIGHT INDIVIDUAL HOUSEHOLD IN NATURE The total area of the house is 233.09 sq.m., on…
$267,299
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