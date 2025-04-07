Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Dūkštas eldership
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Dūkštas eldership, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Dukstas, Lithuania
House
Dukstas, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
A stone residential house of 134 sq.m. in Dūkšto town, in Ignalina district. The plot area i…
$45,332
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dūkštas eldership, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes