Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Dūkštas eldership
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Dūkštas eldership, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Pazemiskis, Lithuania
House
Pazemiskis, Lithuania
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
In Ignalina district, Kaniūkų village, 120.74 sq.m. homestead is sold. There is a basement u…
$21,953
Leave a request
House in Pazemiskis, Lithuania
House
Pazemiskis, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
A FARMHOUSE FOR SALE WITH A 650-ACRE PLOT AND PERMISSION TO BUILD A 23-ROOM HOTEL ON THE SHO…
$319,000
Leave a request
House in Dukstas, Lithuania
House
Dukstas, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
A stone residential house of 134 sq.m. in Dūkšto town, in Ignalina district. The plot area i…
$45,332
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dūkštas eldership, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes