  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Dūkštas eldership
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Dūkštas eldership, Lithuania

2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Pazemiskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Pazemiskis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/2
Great opportunity for those looking for a second bust! In the wonderful region of Dukstas La…
$18,009
2 room apartment in Pazemiskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Pazemiskis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/2
Great opportunity for those looking for a second bust! In the wonderful region of Dukstas La…
$18,168
Properties features in Dūkštas eldership, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
