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Residential properties for sale in Dubingiu seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
House in Dubingiai, Lithuania
House
Dubingiai, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT PARTS NAM WITH A MAXIMUM SPACE OF 45 ARM NATURAL AND ROLLING ON THE BASE, GAS, COUNTRY …
$104,221
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