Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Druskininkai
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Druskininkai, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 4
Druskininkai – The resort city, located in the very south of Lithuania and is visited by abo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go