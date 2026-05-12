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Houses with garage for sale in Dotnuvos seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Ausra, Lithuania
House
Ausra, Lithuania
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending our NAM, with the 23.65 ARM LOW PAOBELIO K.! In Paobel, a carefully cherished and m…
$98,628
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