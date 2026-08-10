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Houses for sale in Domeikavos seniunija, Lithuania

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10 properties total found
House in Smiltynai I, Lithuania
House
Smiltynai I, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SPACE, A + + CLASS, SUBLOCATED HOUSEHOLD LOCATION AND POSTAL PLACE, THE PRACTICES OF…
$228,432
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF MODERNUS, INDIVIDUAL HOUSEHOLDS IN WINE. = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =…
$441,446
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House in Varluva, Lithuania
House
Varluva, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
* * 3 houses out of 10 * * A new neighbourhood of 10 individual houses is being developed i…
$282,189
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Varluva, Lithuania
House
Varluva, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Dream House for sale - cozy, bright and fully equipped two -story family housing just a few …
$425,993
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House in Radikiai, Lithuania
House
Radikiai, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold SODO HOUSEHOLD IN RADICES OF NATURE Looking for a quiet place for recreation or living…
$145,715
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House in Smiltynai I, Lithuania
House
Smiltynai I, Lithuania
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF A SECOND HOUSEHOLD WITH THE SMART BACK AND THE UNIQUE STEP TO THE STEP! SHOULD BE AC…
$381,997
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House in Smiltynai I, Lithuania
House
Smiltynai I, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SPACE, A + + CLASS, SUBLOCATED HOUSEHOLD LOCATION AND POSTAL PLACE, THE PRACTICES OF…
$228,432
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House in Domeikava, Lithuania
House
Domeikava, Lithuania
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE SPREADING SPREADS FITTED IN THE DOMECUS WITH THE SOUTHERN AND THE SOUTHERN SKIN Seekin…
$498,259
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern, elegant block of 14 sublocalized houses, perfect for families and individuals. The…
$302,002
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
WANT TO BUY A BEAUTIFUL HOUSE AND MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY? THIS HOUSE IS A DREAM HOUSE JUST FOR Y…
$284,922
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