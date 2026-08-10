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Houses for sale in Deltuvos seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Sarapai, Lithuania
House
Sarapai, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy garden house near the pond for sale. Are you looking for a place to relax around natu…
$70,129
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House in Deltuva, Lithuania
House
Deltuva, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale near the river Armona 92,52 sq.m. area, 1 floor house Armonos g., Deltuvos mstl., Ukmer…
$38,571
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