Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Deltuvos seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Deltuvos seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
House with Furnace heating in Bardiskeliai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Bardiskeliai, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
A brick house with a spacious even 20th century is sold in the historic town of Siesik, in t…
€19,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Kreiviai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Kreiviai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
In the very heart of the old town of Ukmerge, Vytauto g. 4 houses on the second floor are 3-…
€47,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Deltuvos seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir