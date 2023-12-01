Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Deguciu seniunija, Lithuania

Plot of land in Steponiskes, Lithuania
Steponiskes, Lithuania
Savicinous, Oxygen, Zarasian r. sav. plot with an area of 10.25 ha is sold. SKLYPAS: - Plot…
€80,000
Plot of land in Baltriskes, Lithuania
Baltriskes, Lithuania
Steponish, Oxygen Sen., Zaras r. sav. exclusive plots with the shores of Lake Cape Verde are…
€120,000
