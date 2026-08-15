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Residential properties for sale in Dauparu Kvietiniu seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
House in Vaiteliai, Lithuania
House
Vaiteliai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
April 14th, From 16 to 18 hours I invite you to the open door day. Only this day will a disc…
$157,372
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