Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Daujenu seniunija
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Daujenu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial property 264 m² in Girsudai, Lithuania
Commercial property 264 m²
Girsudai, Lithuania
Area 264 m²
Floor 1
SALES OF COMMERCIAL SERVICES G. 12, GRAND K., PASSIVE RAJ. THESE POSTALTS ARE APPROPRIATE FO…
$41,029
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go