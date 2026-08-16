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Residential properties for sale in Daugu seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Kancenai, Lithuania
House
Kancenai, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in Kančėnai village, Alytus district. – a combination of peace and comfort Sp…
$129,258
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House in Daugai, Lithuania
House
Daugai, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY - AN AUTHENTIC WOODEN HOUSE FOR SALE WITH A PLOT NEAR THE LAKES IN ALYT…
$87,393
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