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Houses for sale in Darbenu seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Daubenai, Lithuania
House
Daubenai, Lithuania
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
The real Lithuanian dream is a quality, warm and bright residential house with a pond in a v…
$441,716
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House in Darbenai, Lithuania
House
Darbenai, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
A 5-room (121.56 square meter) house with 42 acres of land is for sale in Darbėnai, Palanga …
$125,366
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