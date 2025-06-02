Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Čiulėnai eldership
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Čiulėnai eldership, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Toliejai, Lithuania
House
Toliejai, Lithuania
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD MIESTE, IN ROAMIOJA G. HOUSEHOLD, 44,49 KV.M. PLANT. SLAUGHTER -…
$18,235
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Čiulėnai eldership, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go