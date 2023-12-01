Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in ciobiskio seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Rusiu Ragas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rusiu Ragas, Lithuania
€97,500
Plot of land in Pamusiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pamusiai, Lithuania
€25,000
Plot of land in Janionys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Janionys, Lithuania
For sale in the 1336th century. agricultural plot Shirvint r. self., Chiobish old. Janion k.…
€40,000
