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Houses with garage for sale in Ciobiskio seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Juknonys, Lithuania
House
Juknonys, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
BUILDING AND PILLED SOFTWARE FOR RESIDENCE, WHOLE PRODUCTION! The homestead is sold on the …
$132,161
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