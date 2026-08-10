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Сommercial property in Birzu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 1 100 m² in Birzai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 100 m²
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 1 100 m²
Floor 1
In the exclusive part of Biržai city, 200 m from the shore of Lake Širvėna and 200 m from th…
$193,747
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