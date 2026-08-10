Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Birzu miesto seniunija
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Birzu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

;
Birzai
5
6 properties total found
House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Sending a RESIDENCE IN THE REPUBLIC OF GATH, BUILDINGS. We have 3 KAMORIAI, VIRTUE. PROTECTE…
$42,894
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Birzai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Birzai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
2 rooms apartment for sale in Biržai. Spacious 2-room apartment for sale, 5 floors from 5 to…
$54,527
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending a RESIDERED NAMAS AGARO G., BUILDINGS. HOME IS IN THE RESIDENCE OF RESIDENCE HOUSEHO…
$64,651
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
TekceTekce
House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold with land plots in Biržai, Pasvalio g. House area - 66,03 sq.m. Slug area …
$52,169
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH AN 8-ARE PLOT NEAR THE CENTER OF BIRĖŪ CITY, KÄSTUČIO STR. THE HOUSE HAS…
$85,477
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
TWO-STOREY RESIDENTIAL HOUSE FOR SALE WITH A SPACIOUS 8.15-ACRE PLOT IN BIRZA CITY. Resident…
$91,175
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių

Property types in Birzu miesto seniunija

houses

Properties features in Birzu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go