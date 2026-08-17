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Houses for sale in Birstono seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Birstonas, Lithuania
House
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF INDIVIDUAL HOUSEHOLD IN THE BEEKING QUARTE, COUNTRY MIXIC, BIRŠTONE! ---------------…
$265,480
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