  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Birstono seniunija
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Birstono seniunija, Lithuania

5 properties total found
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector in Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/4
SELECTED QUALITY AND SUMMARY 2 K. BUTAS BIRSTON CENTRE WITH A BIG BALKON. ACTIVITY PROFIT F…
€190,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Birstonas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/5
3 ROOMS BUY TO YOUR FANTAZIES IMPLEMENTATION! IKI CENTRO ONLY 300. 3 k is sold in a quiet, …
€80,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/4
IN THE FACILITY OF BIRSTON CENTRE, IN THE GATVIRONMENT, SELLOW BUTES FROM 38.82 sq.m – 143.6…
€114,268
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with parking, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/4
THE ERDVUS, QUALITY AND SUMMARY FACILITY BEEN EQUIPMENT CENTREED WITH MODERN WHITE AND QUALI…
€199,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector in Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/4
MODERN LOFTO TYPE APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN THE CENTER OF BIRSTON ADVANTAGES Renovation in 20…
€88,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

