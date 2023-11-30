Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Birstono seniunija, Lithuania

Birstonas
10
11 properties total found
House with Furnace heating in Matiesionys, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Matiesionys, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
AUTENTIC SODY WITH AYAL BUILDING IN THE REGIONAL PARTS OF NEMUNO MILPARY. PLACE SUBMITTED TO…
€68,000
House in Birstonas, Lithuania
House
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
€259,910
House with gas heating in Birstonas, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE LOCATION OF THE BIRSTON CURORTO RAMIO, PROBANGUS IS SELECTED, THE HOUSE ESTABLISHED I…
€990,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector in Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/4
SELECTED QUALITY AND SUMMARY 2 K. BUTAS BIRSTON CENTRE WITH A BIG BALKON. ACTIVITY PROFIT F…
€190,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Birstonas, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
YOUR CHOICE TO LIVE IN THE CURORTE - PLEASE! HOUSE WITH LAND SECTION IN THE RAMIO OF BIRSTON…
€160,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Birstonas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale A+ energy-class fully equipped cottage surrounded by nature with a large lounge are…
€329,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Birstonas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/5
3 ROOMS BUY TO YOUR FANTAZIES IMPLEMENTATION! IKI CENTRO ONLY 300. 3 k is sold in a quiet, …
€80,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/4
IN THE FACILITY OF BIRSTON CENTRE, IN THE GATVIRONMENT, SELLOW BUTES FROM 38.82 sq.m – 143.6…
€114,268
2 room apartment with parking, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/4
THE ERDVUS, QUALITY AND SUMMARY FACILITY BEEN EQUIPMENT CENTREED WITH MODERN WHITE AND QUALI…
€199,900
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Birstonas, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
LOSSING IN THE CITY OF THE SIXTH CITY WITH THE GUARELIN AND THE BIG 18.18 A. LAND SKLYPU. F…
€334,999
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector in Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/4
MODERN LOFTO TYPE APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN THE CENTER OF BIRSTON ADVANTAGES Renovation in 20…
€88,000
