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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Birštonas Municipality, Lithuania

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1 property total found
2 room apartment in Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Birstonas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 5/5
THE NEW INSTALLATION OF 2 CAPSULES HAS BEEN BETTER. BEEPING UP. _ _ _ _ _ _ - Rental fee 450…
$519
per month
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