  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Birštonas Municipality

Lands for sale in Birštonas Municipality, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Birstonas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Birstonas, Lithuania
€65,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Birstonas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Birstonas, Lithuania
IN THE OK MATOM PLACE, SELLOWING 43.7 SECTION A IN BIRSTON, WHERE IS THE RIBER WITH A16 MAGI…
€12,500
Plot of land in Sirviniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirviniai, Lithuania
SELLOW SECTION IN BIRŠTON WITH EXCLUSIVE PANORAMINES IMAGE AND NEMUNO PACKAGE! SECTION IN TH…
€280,000
