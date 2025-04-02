Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Birštonas Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Birštonas Municipality, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Birstonas, Lithuania
House
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
$108,177
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Birštonas Municipality, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes