Houses for sale in Birštonas Municipality, Lithuania

House with Furnace heating in Matiesionys, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Matiesionys, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
AUTENTIC SODY WITH AYAL BUILDING IN THE REGIONAL PARTS OF NEMUNO MILPARY. PLACE SUBMITTED TO…
€68,000
House in Birstonas, Lithuania
House
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
€259,910
House with gas heating in Birstonas, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE LOCATION OF THE BIRSTON CURORTO RAMIO, PROBANGUS IS SELECTED, THE HOUSE ESTABLISHED I…
€990,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Birstonas, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
YOUR CHOICE TO LIVE IN THE CURORTE - PLEASE! HOUSE WITH LAND SECTION IN THE RAMIO OF BIRSTON…
€160,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Birstonas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale A+ energy-class fully equipped cottage surrounded by nature with a large lounge are…
€329,000
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Birstonas, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
LOSSING IN THE CITY OF THE SIXTH CITY WITH THE GUARELIN AND THE BIG 18.18 A. LAND SKLYPU. F…
€334,999
